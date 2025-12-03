Filipinos in massive Hong Kong fire all accounted for

ALL Filipinos affected by the deadly fire in the Tai Po district in Hong Kong are now accounted for, the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong said.

In a statement Tuesday, December 2, 2025, the Consulate General said all 92 Filipino citizens concerned have been accounted for, while one was injured and remains in the hospital for further treatment.

It earlier confirmed that a Filipino worker was among the fatalities in the tragedy.

“All Filipinos who likely worked at the Wang Fuk Court residential complex are accounted for,” the Consulate General said.

In a press conference, Hong Kong Labour and Welfare Secretary Chris Sun said the family of the Filipina fatality, who was working as a domestic helper, will receive compensation of roughly HK$800,000 or more than P6 million.

Those injured will also receive financial assistance amounting to HK$50,000 or HK$100,000, depending on how long they remain in the hospital.

The Consulate General assured the provision of assistance to the affected Filipinos for the replacement of their lost Hong Kong IDs and other documents free of charge.

Over 150 individuals, including a firefighter, were confirmed dead in the fire that hit Wang Fuk Court on November 26.

Hong Kong officials said 11 individuals were arrested, including the two directors of Will Power Architects Company, the consultancy in charge of the renovation project at Wang Fuk Court. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)