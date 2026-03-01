Filipinos in Middle East remain safe amid Iran-Israel-US tensions

FILIPINOS in the Middle East remain safe following the tensions that erupted as the United States and Israel launched a coordinated attack on Iran, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Sunday, March 1, 2026.

In a radio interview, DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said they are in constant close coordination with the concerned Philippines embassies in the Middle East to ensure the situation of Filipinos there.

“Nakipagpulong na tayo sa ating respective embassies, ambassadors, at labor attachés on the ground patungkol sa sitwasyon ng mga Pilipino on the ground, patungkol sa sitwasyon din ng mga personnel on the ground at sa kabuuang ulat, walang Pilipino na nasaktan or malubhang apektado nitong mga pag-atake,” he said.

(We have already met with our respective embassies, ambassadors, and labor attachés on the ground regarding the situation of Filipinos there, as well as the situation of our personnel on the ground. Based on the overall report, no Filipino has been injured or seriously affected by these attacks.)

Cacdac assured that contingency plans, including the provision of basic needs to affected Filipinos, as well as possible repatriation, are in place in case the conflict escalates.

He assured that there is no cause for grave alarm yet.

“Lahat naaabot at mayroon na ring mga humingi ng tulong in terms of whereabouts ng kanilang mga mahal sa buhay at lahat naman ito ay natutugunan. Kasama na rito ‘yung flight cancellations dito sa sarili nating bansa,” he added.

(Everyone has been reached, and some have already requested assistance regarding the whereabouts of their loved ones, all of which are being addressed. This also includes flight cancellations within our own country.)

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) urged overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East to follow the policies and advices of Philippine Embassy, as well as of the local authorities amid the current situation there, especially to identify the nearest shelter to them, to be alert for any emergency alerts, and to avoid places of potential danger.

The Israeli armed forces announced on Saturday morning, February 28, a pre-emptive strike across several Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran, targeting military installations, air defense systems, missile sites, and nuclear-related infrastructure.

The United States military joined the campaign with long-range strikes involving missiles and aerial assets.

US President Donald Trump labeled the escalation as a “major combat operation” aimed at dismantling threats from Tehran’s regime while urging a collapse of Iranian hardline rule.

He announced that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes.

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in history, is dead. This is not only justice for the people of Iran, but for all great Americans, and those people from many countries throughout the world, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenel and his gang of bloodthirsty thugs,” said Trump.

“He was unable to avoid our intelligence and highly sophisticated tracking systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do. This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country,” he added.

In Dubai, four individuals were injured following Iranian retaliatory attacks in its main gateway.

Its famous landmark, the Burj Al Arab hotel, also sustained damage due to airstrikes.

At least one person was killed while seven others were wounded due to an incident in Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport amid the attacks. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)