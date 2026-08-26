Filipinos traveling to China warned of stricter visa, entry rules

MANILA – Filipinos in China and those planning to travel to the country have been warned to comply with stricter requirements on visas, travel documents and declared activities under new Chinese exit and entry regulations set to take effect starting Sept. 15.

In an advisory posted on social media on Monday, the Philippine Embassy in Beijing said the new rules follow State Council Decree No. 841 issued by the Chinese government, reinforcing existing requirements on document authenticity and the lawful purpose of a foreign national’s stay in the country.

The Philippine embassy specifically reminded Filipino travelers to ensure that the visa they hold matches the actual activities they intend to undertake in China.

“The visa category you applied for must reflect your actual activities in China,” the embassy said.

“Authorities may question applicants and request supporting materials - including electronic records - to verify that your declared purpose is genuine and lawful,” it added, reminding Filipinos to be prepared and to cooperate fully when asked.

The embassy also warned against fake or inaccurate documents, noting that submitting counterfeit materials or making deliberate false representations in any visa application may result in rejection and an entry ban that will apply at both the visa application stage and at the border.

Meanwhile, individuals issuing invitation letters in support of visa applications could also face penalties or fines for providing false information, noting that “signing an invitation letter for someone else’s visa application makes you legally responsible for its accuracy.”

Filipinos seeking assistance from visa or immigration agencies were also advised to verify first whether these firms are registered with local Chinese immigration authorities.

The embassy said the new rules do not bar legitimate travel or make ordinary visa applications more difficult for those who comply with requirements.

Filipinos with questions on Chinese immigration requirements may contact the National Immigration Administration (NIA) through its 12367 hotline, or visit the website en.nia.gov.cn

Those needing consular assistance may reach the Philippine Embassy in Beijing or the nearest Philippine Consulate General in China. (PNA)