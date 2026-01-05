Filipinos trust like-minded partners in securing interests in WPS

MANILA – A Pulse Asia survey commissioned by Stratbase showed Filipinos overwhelmingly trusting like-minded international partners, such as the United States, Japan, Canada, and Australia, to help protect the country’s national interests amid ongoing tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) with China.

Stratbase, in a statement on Monday, said the survey, conducted from Dec. 12 to 15 with 1,200 respondents nationwide, with a +/- 2.8 percent margin of error, shows that Filipinos are clear about which countries they want the Philippines to work with amid continuing WPS tensions.

Respondents were allowed to select up to five countries or organizations they trust and believe the Marcos administration should work with in asserting Philippine rights and protecting national interests.

The survey showed that the US (82 percent), Japan (64 percent), Canada (58 percent), and Australia (51 percent) are the top countries Filipinos trust.

Stratbase Group Founder and Chief Executive Victor Andres Manhit said these results reflected strong public confidence in partners that respect international law, follow a rules-based order, and support Philippine sovereignty.

He said the findings reflected a public that is fully aware of China’s aggression in the WPS.

“Filipinos know who is violating our rights, and they know who our friends are. What is happening in the WPS affects our fishermen, our food supply, and our national dignity,” he added.

In the same survey, only one in 10 Filipinos said they trust China, for a rating of 11 percent.

Reports showed that China has continued to harass Philippine vessels in the WPS through dangerous blocking maneuvers and the use of water cannons.

These actions have put Filipino fishermen and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel in danger and disrupted fishing activities.

As of the third quarter of 2025, some 78 incidents have been reported by the National Maritime Council (NMC).

This includes 13 radio challenges, one ramming incident, seven dangerous maneuvers, two incidents of firing water cannons, laying of nets and blocking Filipino fishermen and law enforcement, 37 shadowing, and the recent declaration of Scarborough Shoal as a nature reserve and the threat of live fire exercises around Bajo de Masinloc.

In December, China’s Coast Guard (CCG) had a “close and direct” contact with three Filipino fishermen, which resulted in their injury and damage to their fishing vessels.

The CCG used water cannons and employed hazardous blocking maneuvers affecting 20 Filipino fishing boats in the WPS.

These actions violate the Philippines' rights, threaten food security, and undermine what rightfully belongs to the Filipinos.

The Philippines has filed numerous diplomatic protests over these incidents. At least 47 protests were filed last year alone.

Data from the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) in 2023 showed that since 2020, a total of 445 diplomatic protests were lodged against China, showing that these violations were not isolated events but part of a continuing pattern.

Despite these challenges, the Philippines has taken a united approach in defending its seas.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the PCG remain on the frontlines, maintaining a strong presence and working with trusted partners.

“Our uniformed personnel continue to show restraint and courage in standing up for the country. They deserve the full support of the government and the Filipino people as they protect our waters, our coastal communities, and the livelihoods of Filipino fisherfolk,” Manhit said.

He added that the Philippines must not tolerate China's illegal actions in the WPS and stressed that he expects the government "to stand firm, to protect our seas, and to work closely with countries that share our commitment to peace and a rules-based order.” (PNA)