Filipinos urges to go for honest, credible BSKE bets

THREE days before the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), a ranking official of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) urged Filipinos to vote for candidates who are honest and credible.

In an interview with CBCP News, CBCP Vice President Bishop Mylo Vergara asked the faithful to think of the nation when they elect their new barangay and youth leaders on Monday, October 30, 2023.

"This BSKE is very important. Let us fulfill our obligations as citizens," said Vergara.

"Go out and vote for candidates who are honest, who are credible, filled with integrity that will surely help our barangay and the nation," he added.

The Pasig prelate said this is because having honest and credible barangay officials will help develop the culture of having similar types of national government leaders.

"For us to have a good system of Philippine government, we should start electing good leaders at the barangay level up until the national level," said Vergara.

On October 30, the country will be having the BSKE.

This will be the first BSKE in the Philippines since 2018. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)