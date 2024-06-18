Manila

Fire destroys P4.2 million worth of property in Lapu-Lapu City

Fire destroys P4.2 million worth of property in Lapu-Lapu City
(Photo by Christian Paul Aleser)

UP TO P4.2 million worth of property went up in smoke in Sitio Upper Matumbo, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

The fire allegedly started from the house of Letecia Azucenas.

The fire was raised to first alarm at 11:49 a.m. and declared fire out at 12:24 p.m.

One of the firefighters sustained first-degree burns on his left hand.

Fire Officer 1 Rowel Brañanola, fire investigator of Lapu-Lapu City Fire Station, is still trying to determine the cause of the fire. (DVG, TPT)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph