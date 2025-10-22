Fire hits DPWH office

A FIRE hit one of the offices of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Quezon City on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the fire broke at 12:39 p.m. at the DPWH Bureau of Research Standards (BRS) Building on National Irrigation Administration road along Epifanio delos Santos Avenue in Barangay Pinyahan.

The fire reached the third alarm.

At least 10 fire trucks responded to the scene.

It was declared out at 1:49 p.m.

The DPWH is currently in hot water amid irregularities in the implementation of infrastructure projects.

In a statement, the DPWH said no documents related to the ongoing probe into flood control anomalies were damaged due to the fire.

It noted that the DPQH-BRS is responsible for the conduct of research, studies, pilot testing, and formulation of policies for government infrastructure projects.

“Initial findings indicate that the fire originated from a computer unit inside the Materials Testing Division that reportedly exploded,” the agency said.

“No employees were harmed during the incident. An investigation team to assess the fire incident has been deployed and is currently conducting a thorough assessment to determine the full extent of the damage and to prevent similar incidents in the future,” it added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)