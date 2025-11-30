Fire hits Senate building

A FIRE broke out at the Senate building in Pasay City on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the fire, which started shortly before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, reached the second alarm before 7 a.m.

It said the fire was declared out around 8:20 a.m.

According to reports, the flame started in the commercial area on the third floor of the Senate building.

No casualty was reported.

In a statement, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said no pertinent documents were damaged during the fire incident.

“Rest assured that all pertinent Senate documents -- including those of the Blue Ribbon Committee -- remain intact, safe, and completely unaffected by the fire. The Senate is working closely with the BFP and internal security to ensure the continued safety of the premises and personnel and to prevent similar incidents moving forward,” said Sotto.

“The Senate’s maintenance team will be working round the clock to dry and restore the Session Hall to ensure it is fully ready for Monday’s session,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)