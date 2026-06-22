Firearm used in Tacloban school shooting issued to a policewoman

ONE of the firearms used in the fatal shooting incident inside a school in Tacloban City was officially issued by the Philippine National Police (PNP) to one of its personnel.
In a press conference in Camp Crame in Quezon City on Monday, June 22, 2026, PNP acting chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Allen Rae Co said a policewoman assigned at the Police Regional Office Eastern Visayas (PRO 8) is now under investigation after her 14-year-old nephew was able to use the 9mm Glock issued to her by the national police agency during the incident that killed three students and injured seven others.
“Yun nga deemed not properly taking care of her firearm. Sama-sama kasong kakahaharapin and the PNP will ensure she will face whatever the necessary cases na maifafile sa kanya,” he said.
Two students, 14 and 15 years old, were involved in the shooting incident that transpired on Monday morning, June 22, 2026, inside a classroom at the San Jose National High School in Barangay San Jose, Tacloban City.
Co said the 15-year-old suspect used a caliber .38 gun registered to a security agency in Cebu City.
He said a total of 40 empty shells were recovered from the crime scene.
Co said the 14-year-old suspect even changed magazines during the shooting.
“The policemen in the area, the local police was able to respond in less than two minutes. So they were able to immediately apprehend the 15-year-old possessing caliber .38 at isa lang naiputok niya, so may natitira pang limang bala, if I am not mistaken,” he said.
“So ‘yung .9mm naman narecover meron pang natira mga tatlong bala na hindi na niya naiputok. He changed magazine. As of now, we were only able to recover two magazines but we are still checking the area,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)