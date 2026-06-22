Firearm used in Tacloban school shooting issued to a policewoman

ONE of the firearms used in the fatal shooting incident inside a school in Tacloban City was officially issued by the Philippine National Police (PNP) to one of its personnel.

In a press conference in Camp Crame in Quezon City on Monday, June 22, 2026, PNP acting chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Allen Rae Co said a policewoman assigned at the Police Regional Office Eastern Visayas (PRO 8) is now under investigation after her 14-year-old nephew was able to use the 9mm Glock issued to her by the national police agency during the incident that killed three students and injured seven others.

“Yun nga deemed not properly taking care of her firearm. Sama-sama kasong kakahaharapin and the PNP will ensure she will face whatever the necessary cases na maifafile sa kanya,” he said.