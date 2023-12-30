Firecracker injuries break 100 cases mark

A DAY before the New Year's Eve revelry, more than 100 firecracker-related injuries have already been recorded by the Department of Health (DOH).

Based on the latest Fireworks-Related Injuries (FWRI) report, the DOH said there are now 107 firecracker-related injuries recorded, as of December 30, 6 a.m.

"Ninety-seven percent (97 percent) happened at home and in the streets, mostly by males with active involvement," said the DOH.

Majority of the cases are from the National Capital Region (41), followed by Central Luzon (12), Ilocos Region (12), Soccsksargen (7), Cagayan Valley (5), Bicol Region (5), Calabarzon (5), and Western Visayas (5).

The top firecrackers and fireworks that caused injuries are boga, 5-star, kwitis, piccolo, pla-pla, luces and whistle bomb.

In the last 24 hours, the DOH said 11 new FWRIs were recorded nationwide.

"All of these new cases occurred at home and in the streets, with ages ranging from six to 72 years old, and mostly males," said the health department.

Among the new cases, there is a 72-year-old male from NCR, who sustained burns and abrasions due to Kwitis (skyrocket) lit by someone else on the street.

"The abovementioned is the oldest case thus far this year," noted the DOH.

Also among the new cases is a new amputation case involving a 19-year-old male from Cagayan Valley.

"He actively used the illegal pla-pla, thereby resulting in a mangled left hand," said the DOH. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)