Fireworks-related injuries drop by 14%

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported a 14-percent decrease in fireworks-related injuries nationwide during the recent holiday season, based on surveillance data from 62 sentinel hospitals.

In a statement, the DOH said it logged a total of 720 cases from Dec. 21, 2025 to 4 a.m. of Jan. 5, 2026, lower than the 834 cases during the same monitoring period last year.

Of the total cases, 377 victims were aged 19 years and below, accounting for 52 percent, while 48 percent or those aged 20 years above comprised the rest.

The DOH reiterated its reminder to the public to immediately seek medical attention in cases of fireworks-related injuries, particularly burns and blast wounds, to prevent complications.

Health officials stressed that tetanus infection from open wounds can be life-threatening if left untreated, underscoring the importance of prompt consultation.

Data showed that the most common fireworks that caused injuries were kwitis (mini skyrocket), five-star, whistle bomb, boga (homemade cannon) and piccolo.

The DOH likewise renewed its appeal to avoid using fireworks and to opt for safer alternatives in future holiday celebrations.

Non-communicable diseases

Meanwhile, the DOH reported a high number of acute complications from non-communicable diseases (NCDs), based on data from 10 pilot sentinel sites nationwide.

The monitoring from Dec. 21, 2025 to 4:59 a.m. of Jan. 5, 2026 showed that acute stroke cases topped the list, with 223 cases, mostly affecting individuals aged 40 years and above.

Acute coronary syndrome followed with 108 cases, mostly among patients aged 50 years and above, while bronchial asthma recorded 33, also mostly involving those aged 40 years and above.

The DOH said a total of 12 deaths were recorded during the monitoring period, with seven succumbing to stroke complications and five to acute coronary syndrome. (PNA)