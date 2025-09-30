Manila

Firms linked to Zaldy Co tried to deregister choppers

Zaldy Co
MANILA. Resigned Ako Bicol party-list representative Elizalde “Zaldy” Co.Photo from Co's Facebook page
Published on

COMPANIES being linked to resigned Ako Bicol party-list representative Elizalde “Zaldy” Co tried to deregister three aircrafts, which are being subject to freeze order.

This was revealed on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, by Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon, who said the deregistration attempt was relayed to the by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap).

“Ang pagkakasabi sa akin ng Caap kaya yon dinederegister ay dahil may plano silang ibenta. Dahil hindi mo maibebenta at hindi mabibili ng gustong bumili non kung hindi ideregister dito sa Pilipinas,” he said.

(The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines told me that the reason it was deregistered is because they plan to sell it. It cannot be sold, nor can anyone buy it, unless it is deregistered here in the Philippines.)

“Ang maganda napigilan natin ang ‘pag deregister at may standing order na ang Caap na lahat ng air assets na na-identify natin hindi pwedeng i-deregister,” he added.

Zaldy Co
PNP recalls Co’s police escorts

(The good thing is that we were able to stop the deregistration, and Caap now has a standing order that none of the air assets we identified can be deregistered.)

Last week, Dizon requested the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to freeze billions worth of air assets of Co and his brother Christopher amid their implication into the anomalous flood control projects including:

Misibis Aviation & Development Corp:

  • Two Agusta Westland AW 1398 - $16 million each

  • Gulfstream 350 - $36 million

  • 2 Bell 407 - $3 million each

  • Bell 206B3 - $650,000

Hi-Tone Construction Development Corp:

  • Cessna 414A Chancellor - $700,000

  • Augusta A109E - $6.9 million

  • PA 31-350 Chieftain - $340,000

QM Builders

  • Bell 505 - $2 million

Hi-Tone Construction & Development Corp. and QM Builders were among the top 15 construction firms that bagged 20 percent, or P100 billion worth of flood control projects from 2022 to 2025.

On Monday, September 29, Co resigned as a member of the House of Representatives, as he maintained innocence from corruption involving anomalous flood control projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph