Firms told: Submit 13th month pay compliance report

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is reminding all private establishments to make sure to submit their compliance reports on the mandatory 13th month pay benefit of their employees.

In its Labor Advisory No. 16 - 2025, DOLE said all employers must submit their 13th month pay compliance report on or before January 15, 2026.

"Employers shall make a report of their compliance through the DOLE Online Compliance Portal at https://reports.dole.gov.ph/ not later than 15 January 2026," said DOLE.

It said the report must contain the name of establishment; address; principal product or business; total employment; and total number of workers benefitted.

The report must also include the amount granted per employee; total amount of benefits granted; and the name, position, and telephone number of the person giving information.

Presidential Decree No. 851 requires employers in the private sector to pay their rank-and-file employees 13th month pay.

DOLE said the 13th month pay must be paid on or before 24 December 2025. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)