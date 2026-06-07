Firms urged to make Yakap registration 'excused absence'

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is urging all private establishments to consider excusing their employees if they intend to register for Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (Yakap) of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

In its Labor Advisory No. 10-2026, the DOLE said they encourage employers to give their workers reasonable time off to be able to get registered for Yakap.

"Employers are strongly encouraged to grant reasonable time off or excused absence to employees, who will register in the PhilHealth YAKAP Program at the PhilHealth Office," it said.

In turn, it asked all employees, who will avail of the excused absence, to give their employers a proper heads up.

"Employees shall provide their employers with prior notice, whenever practicable," said DOLE.

The agency said it would even be better if they will consider holding onsite registration activities for Yakap.

It said employers are also asked to help in the promotion of Yakap registration of all workers in the private sector by having such activities in their own workplaces.

"To promote broader access to primary health care services, employers are hereby encouraged to coordinate with PhilHealth for the conduct of onsite registration activities within the workplace," said DOLE.

Aside from holding such activities, the Department called on employers to provide the needed help to workers in registering with YAKAP.

"Employers are enjoined to provide necessary assistance to workers in completing their registration, including online registration (eGov app and PhilHealth Member Portal), under the PhilHealth Yakap," said DOLE.

Yakap is an enhanced national primary care benefit package that provides comprehensive outpatient services to all PhilHealth members and their qualified dependents with an aim to reduce out-of-pocket health expenditures and prevent hospitalization through early detection, preventive care, and effective management of chronic conditions.

Under the Universal Health Care Act, DOLE said all employers in the private sector are enjoined to support and facilitate the registration of their workers under the PhilHealth Yakap.

For its part, DOLE directed all its regional offices to promote awareness on the importance and benefits of PhilHealth YAKAP registration during the conduct of labor inspection, technical and advisory services, and other labor enforcement-related activities.

DOLE regional offices have also been instructed to actively participate in the nationwide information and advocacy campaigns to expand access to primary health care services.

Lastly, DOLE regional offices have been tasked to coordinate with PhilHealth and refer workplaces with low Yakap registration rates. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)