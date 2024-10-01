First day of COC filing ‘going well, but slow’

THE nationwide filing of certificate of candidacy (COC) for the upcoming 2025 midterm elections started “slow” on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson George Erwin Garcia said that based on their monitoring, the first day of COC filing is orderly, but “slow.”

“Sa monitoring natin sa buong National Capital Region (NCR), ibang parte ng ating bansa, maayos ang nagiging filing ng COCs. So far, napakaayos,” he said.

(In our monitoring throughout the National Capital Region (NCR), other parts of our country, the filing of COCs is going well. So far, so good.)

“Medyo matumal dahil unang araw nagbabantayan ang mga magkakalaban at the same time ‘yung iba siguro pinagpapabukas na lamang…pero maayos naman,” he added.

(It's a bit slow because on the first day, the competitors are still observing while some are deciding to file the next day… but it's going well.)

Garcia said among the areas they are closely monitoring is the Bangsamoro region considering the intense political rivalry there, as well as the provinces being battered by Super Typhoon Julian particularly Batanes.

He said the local Comelec in Batanes may opt to suspend or to request for the extension of the filing of COC in the province due to bad weather.

In the Comelec Central Office, among the early filers were Senator Francis Tolentino, who is seeking reelection, and former presidential candidate Joey Montemayor, who is also running for senator.

Animal welfare advocate Norman Marquez, vlogger Marc Gamboa, and former presidential candidate Jose Montemayor also filed their candidacy for senator.

Former congressman Lito Atienza also filed his COC as nominee of Buhay party-list.

Party-list group Bayan Muna also filed its certificate of nomination and acceptance as it seeks a Congress comeback. The group is fielding veteran human rights lawyers Neri Colmenares and Carlos Zarate as the first and second nominees, respectively.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez is seeking reelection as representative of Leyte's First District. He has filed his COC before the Comelec in Tacloban City.

In a statement, former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo said she will be seeking a second term as congresswoman of the second district of Pampanga.

Famous vlogger Rosmar Tan also filed her COC for councilor in the first district of Manila. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)