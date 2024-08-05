First ever modified eco-friendly tourist rest area to rise in Bicol

TABACO CITY, Albay -- The Department of Tourism (DOT) marked a significant advancement for Bicol's tourism sector with the groundbreaking and signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the region's inaugural Tourist Rest Area (TRA).

The signing was led by Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco and Tabaco City Mayor Cielo Krisel Lagman.

This was the first TRA in the Philippines to receive the modifications of the flagship tourist facility being constructed by the DOT, through the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) across strategic locations, with features of solar panel roofing, a rainwater harvesting system, among other eco-friendly features.

The ceremonies took place on July 31, 2024 at the picturesque Hiraya Manawari Nature Park, which boasts stunning views of the iconic Mayon Volcano.

This pioneering TRA in the region will serve as a comprehensive service center, providing an array of amenities designed to ensure visitor comfort and convenience. Key features will include clean restrooms, charging stations, a relaxing lounge, a lactation room, and an information hub.

The facility will also cater to the needs of differently abled individuals and senior citizens, promoting accessibility for all.

Commitment to sustainability

Frasco emphasized that the establishment of the TRA reflects the department's dedication to enhancing the tourist experience while prioritizing sustainability.

“Tabaco City is a symbol of sustainable tourism, in line with the National Tourism Development Plan which underscores the importance of preserving our destinations and empowering local communities through tourism,” she said.

“Tabaco City represents sustainable tourism, which very well resonates with the National Tourism Development Plan of the national government, kung saan binibigyan po natin ng kahalagahan ‘yong preservation ng ating mga destinations, and of course, binibigyan natin ang ating mga komunidad ng opportunities para naman po mag improve ‘yong kanilang buhay sa pamamagitan ng turismo,” she added.

Apart from the enhanced interiors, the TRA incorporates modified sustainable features like the rainwater harvesting system, which is fitting to Bicol region, one of the country's regions that receive a high amount of rainfall due to its geographical location and other factors.

The TRA is part of a broader national strategy led by the Marcos administration to bolster tourism infrastructure and enhance visitor convenience throughout the Philippines.

“We are hopeful that the presence of the Tourist Rest Area will enhance the vibrancy of your city and the already successful tourism programs led by your mayor. We find that through tourism, communities are transformed, lives are uplifted, and love of country is engendered in each and every single Filipino,” said Frasco.

The TRA in Tabaco City marks the second facility to be broken ground this year, with plans to put up at over 20 additional locations funded by Tieza.

The location, Hiraya Manawari Nature Park, also exemplifies Tabaco City's commitment to environmental conservation, with many of its structures constructed from upcycled materials.

Partnership for a sustainable Tourist Rest Area

Alongside the groundbreaking, the DOT and the City Government of Tabaco formalized their partnership through the signing of a MOA for the TRA's construction.

Fully funded by the DOT through Tieza, the TRA will be managed and operated by the City Government of Tabaco.

The MOA was signed by Frasco, Lagman, and Tieza OIC Assistant Chief Operating Officer Jeoffrey Macalalad, with Albay Vice Governor Glenda Ong Bongao, and DOT Regional Office V Director Herbie Aguas as witnesses.

The DOT has also devised guidelines for the TRA's maintenance and operation, offering incentives to LGUs that meet the outlined standards.

These incentives may include support for additional infrastructure projects or financial rewards.

A scale model of the TRA, featuring its distinctive flat roof and clean lines, was presented by Frasco and to Lagman and Bongao.

Recently, the TRA project was honored as the Infrastructure Project of the Year in the Tourism category at the esteemed GovMedia Conference and Awards 2024 held in Singapore. (PR)