First impeachment complaint filed vs Marcos

AN IMPEACHMENT complaint was filed against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. before the House of Representatives on Monday, January 19, 2026.

The complaint was filed by lawyer Andre de Jesus and endorsed by Pusong Pinoy Party-list Representative Jett Nisay. It was received by House Secretary General Cheloy Garafil.

In an interview with reporters, De Jesus said the grounds for impeachment cited in the complaint include culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, and betrayal of public trust.

He said the basis of the complaint includes the alleged “kidnapping” of former President Rodrigo Duterte and his immediate transfer to foreign forces despite fully functioning courts in the Philippines, as well as the President’s alleged failure to safeguard the interests of Filipinos when he signed national budgets involving questionable appropriations into law.

De Jesus also said Marcos should be held accountable for alleged anomalous flood control projects.

“The ICI (Independent Commission for Infrastructure) has been weaponized by the government to protect his allies and target political enemies. We feel that, apart from the President being an impeachable officer, this avenue will enable the Filipino people to thresh out all these matters that are being raised but remain unanswered by the President and his Cabinet,” De Jesus said.

De Jesus said they are also questioning the fitness of Marcos to govern amid allegations of illegal drug use.

“For some, it might be laughable; for others, it might be trivial. But an allegation that our sitting President might be involved in an addiction to prohibited drugs should be alarming, and we are holding the President accountable as well,” De Jesus said.

“It is an issue that has been dodged by the President and Malacañang. They are just sweeping it under the rug. But mind you, under our rules of evidence, when an act or declaration is made within the hearing or observation of a party and, if untrue, it should merit a response. Failure to comment or react can be taken against you. That is a rule of evidence that can be codified as silence means yes. We have not heard the President denying it, nor have we heard of any procedure to debunk rumors that he is addicted to and using illegal drugs,” he added.

De Jesus said it was President Marcos’ sister, Senator Imee Marcos, who accused him and his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, of being “drug addicts” in a public speech in November 2025.

Malacañang described the accusations as baseless, recycled, and politically motivated, noting that Marcos tested negative in official drug screenings conducted before his presidential campaign in 2021.

President Marcos said in an interview that the person the public saw on television “is not my sister.” (TPM/SunStar Philippines)