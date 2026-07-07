First impression lasts—for better or worse

Everyone wants to make a good first impression. We dress well on our first day at work. We choose our words carefully when meeting people for the first time. We know that once an impression is made, changing it can be difficult.

The same is true in public service.

When a new government official assumes office, people naturally watch every move. The public expects energy, fresh ideas, and decisive leadership. But they also expect fairness, wisdom, and respect for the law. Being decisive should never mean being hasty.

The first weeks in office often define how an official will be remembered. That is why first decisions matter as much as first speeches.

A recent example is Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino. He entered office while the country was still dealing with the tragic collapse of an under-construction building in Angeles City that claimed many lives.

It was understandable that the new labor chief wanted to show that he was taking the tragedy seriously. Visiting the site and ordering an investigation were expected actions. But what caught many people by surprise was his public announcement suspending the regional labor director before the official herself had even been formally informed.

Public accountability is important. But public humiliation is another matter.

Government officials, regardless of rank, deserve the basic requirements of administrative due process. Announcing disciplinary action on national television before giving the concerned official an opportunity to respond creates an impression that judgment has already been made. Even if the suspension is legally justified, the manner in which it is carried out also matters.

The same concern now surrounds the Department of Labor and Employment’s order directing the building owner and contractor to pay more than P11 million in wages and administrative fines.

The building owner has filed a motion for reconsideration, claiming he was never informed of the specific charges, never received the evidence against him, and was never given a meaningful opportunity to answer before the order was issued. His lawyer also argues that there was no employer-employee relationship between the owner and the affected workers because they were hired by the contractor.

Whether these arguments will ultimately succeed is for DOLE to decide based on the law and evidence.

What raises legitimate questions, however, is that DOLE Region III had earlier lifted the work stoppage in October 2025 after determining that the contractor had corrected the cited safety violations. The contractor reportedly complied with numerous safety requirements, paid the required administrative penalties, settled certain worker benefits, and implemented corrective measures before operations were allowed to resume.

If there are new findings or new violations that justify another order, then the public deserves a clear explanation. Transparency strengthens public confidence. Silence creates doubt.

This is not about defending the building owner or criticizing the labor department. It is about defending a principle that protects everyone.

Due process is not a technicality. It is one of the foundations of good governance. It exists not to delay justice but to ensure that justice is done fairly. Every government agency is expected to observe it, especially when imposing penalties that carry serious financial and legal consequences.

Strong leadership is measured not by how quickly punishments are announced but by how carefully decisions are made.

The temptation for newly appointed officials is understandable. They want to show the public that they are serious. They want immediate results. They want to send a strong message that things will be different under their watch.

But there is a difference between acting swiftly and acting prematurely.

History has shown that some of the best public servants earned respect not because they made the loudest entrance, but because they made the soundest decisions. They allowed investigations to take their course. They listened before they judged. They spoke after examining the facts.

Good governance is not a race to produce headlines.

First impressions do matter. But lasting reputations are built on consistency, fairness, and respect for the rule of law.

Every new administration has an opportunity to inspire confidence. That opportunity begins with every appointment and every decision made by those entrusted with public office.

The best first impression any public official can make is not to appear tough. It is to show the public that justice will always be guided by facts, fairness, and due process. Those qualities may not generate dramatic headlines, but they build something far more valuable—public trust.