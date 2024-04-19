First lady on critics: There’s such thing as karma

“Bad shot na ’yan sa akin… For me, nasaktan ako because my husband will do everything to protect you. You ran together ‘di ba – sama-sama tayong babangon muli tapos pupunta ka sa rally, tatawagin ‘yung Presidente mong ‘bangag,’ ‘di ba, you’re going to laugh? Tama ba ‘yan? Even Leni never did that,” she added, referring to former Vice President Leni Robredo.

Araneta-Marcos maintained their position not to dignify any criticisms toward her husband and his administration because “it has to stop at some point.”

“Bring it on honey, you are the size of your enemy, you’re not my enemy. Like I said, I will never stoop to that level,” she said.

“Bring it on. There’s such thing as karma,” she added.

Supporters of Duterte organized prayer rallies to oppose the Marcos administration’s push for charter change.

During the first rally, which was held in Davao City, Duterte called Marcos “bangag,” a term used for someone who is always high on drugs.

Duterte said that Marcos, based on information given to him by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), is in the list of drug personalities.

Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte also urged Marcos to step down from post.

Even Marcos’ eldest sister, Imee, was present in the rally.

Last week, during the third prayer rally against charter change, Davao del Norte First District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez urged the Armed Forces of the Philippines to withdraw their support to President Marcos to force him to step down from post. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)