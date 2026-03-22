Fisherman rescued after 5 days at sea

A FISHERMAN who was reported missing over the past five days was rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in the waters off Bajo de Masinloc, Zambales, the agency said Saturday, March 21, 2026.

In a statement, the PCG said the 32-year-old fisherman from Wawanway, Subic, Zambales, was reported missing after his service boat "Bebelot," under FB Gabriel Geruz 6, failed to return.

PCG personnel successfully rescued the fisherman on March 20 after five days at sea during the conduct of Maritime Patrol and Search and Rescue Operations.

The fisherman was immediately provided medical assistance onboard. The service boat was also secured. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)