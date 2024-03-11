Five Films For Freedom: British Council celebrates a decade of LGBTQIA+ stories

FIVE Films For Freedom, the world's widest-reaching LGBTQIA+ digital campaign, returns on March 13, bringing five new films from the Philippines, India, Spain, the UK and USA to audiences across the world.

For over two weeks (March 13 to 24, 2024), audiences worldwide are invited to dive into the world of LGBTQIA+ cinema from the comfort of their own homes and watch the films online for free.

The film programme continues the British Council's partnership with BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, with the short films promoted across the British Council's global digital networks and BFI Player for free.

The 10th anniversary edition will showcase global LGBTQIA+ stories that resonate with strength and spirit, from the historic defiance of Compton's 22 in San Francisco to the heartfelt journey of love and understanding in Halfway.

This year's selection, including Little One, Cursive, and The First Kiss, dives deep into themes of family, identity, and the universal quest for acceptance.

"We are immensely proud to mark the tenth anniversary of Five Films for Freedom," said British Council Director of Film Briony Hanson.

"This platform has not only provided a vital space for LGBTQIA+ stories to be heard but has also fostered a global movement for equality and acceptance. As we celebrate this milestone, we invite audiences everywhere to join us in championing love in all its forms," Hanson added.

Audiences in Philippines are encouraged to watch the films online for free from March 13 to 24, and share their experiences using the hashtag #FiveFilmsForFreedom. For more information and to access the films, visit the British Arts YouTube channel.

"It is a privilege to showcase the exceptional work of these immensely talented filmmakers to audiences worldwide and we are truly proud to have a Filipino film included in this year's selection," said Lotus Postrado, British Council in the Philippines country director.

"Throughout the 10-year journey of Five Films For Freedom, we've been able to reach over 23 million viewers globally with these remarkable films. We take pride in our ongoing commitment to supporting this initiative, which not only sheds light on new narratives but also fosters new connections and understanding," Postrado added. (PR)