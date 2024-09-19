Flexible implementation of MATATAG curriculum OK’d

MANILA – Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara has approved the flexible implementation of the MATATAG curriculum for Grades 3 to 10.

This came after concerns on the adequacy of staffing and available facilities were raised in some schools.

“To address challenges faced by teachers and schools in managing resources, the Department of Education (DepEd) has introduced flexible guidelines for the implementation of the MATATAG Curriculum,” the DepEd said in a statement.

Under DepEd Order (DO) No. 12, series of 2024 signed by Angara on Sept. 18, schools are allowed to adopt schedules appropriate for their “needs and capacities including typology or the type and size of schools, curriculum, and availability of teachers and classrooms,” using three options for instructional schedules.

Option A, under previous DO No. 10, which grants all learning areas 45 minutes each day for five days and homeroom guidance for one 45 minutes a week, is still retained.

Moreover, schools may also choose the new Option B or the uniform time allotments of 50, 55, or 60 minutes per learning area.

Under this option, English, Mathematics, Science, and Good Manners and Right Conduct (GMRC) or Values Education, must be taught five times a week; four times per week for Edukasyong Pantahanan at Pangkabuhayan (EPP) or Technology and Livelihood Education (TLE), Music, Arts, Physical Education and Health (MAPEH), Araling Panlipunan (AP), and Filipino; and Homeroom Guidance Program once a week.

Schools that will adopt Option B may start their revised class programs in the second quarter of the school year.

If these setups are still inapplicable, schools may resort to Option C, or a proposal of other combinations with at least five hours and 30 minutes of daily learning contact time.

“The time allotment for English, Mathematics, Science, and GMRC or Values Education shall not be less than 225 minutes per week. Moreover, the time allotment for EPP or TLE, MAPEH, AP, and Filipino shall not be less than 200 minutes per week, and the time allotment for the Homeroom Guidance Program shall not be less than 45 minutes per week,” the DepEd said.

The proposed combinations, however, are still subject to the approval of the school's division superintendent or authorized representative. (PNA)