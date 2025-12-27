'Floating' fertilizer in llocos caused by misuse – DA

MANILA – The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Friday clarified that the “insoluble and floating” fertilizer seen in a viral video from Marcos, Ilocos Norte resulted from improper application, not from poor product quality.

The clarification followed a validation and monitoring activity conducted by the DA Regional Field Office–Ilocos from Dec. 21 to 22 to investigate concerns raised online about the quality of government-distributed fertilizers.

In a statement, the DA allayed concerns over the integrity of government-procured inputs.

Based on the investigation, the fertilizer, which was designed for basal application, has been applied as a side-dress.

“This improper method—combined with windy conditions—caused the granules to remain on the soil surface and be displaced, creating the impression that the fertilizer was insoluble or defective,” the DA said.

The fertilizer was identified as DANAT Complete Fertilizer (14-14-14), which was procured through the local government unit.

The farmer involved was subsequently briefed on the correct application process to prevent a similar incident.

The farmer later thanked the agency for its prompt response and assistance and even posted a vlog explaining the proper use of the DANAT Complete Fertilizer.

Meanwhile, the DA–Ilocos Region reiterated that all distributed fertilizers undergo quality testing, re-testing, and strict quality control procedures in DA laboratories and Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority-accredited facilities. (PNA)