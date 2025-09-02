Flood control probe body coming ‘very, very soon’ – PBBM

MANILA – The creation of an independent body to investigate flood control anomalies will be finalized “very, very soon,” President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said Tuesday.

“I don't want to talk about it, until buo na. Di pa namin nabubuo 'yung plano eh. Pero malapit na 'yan, very very soon (I don't want to talk about it until it's finalized. The plan is not complete yet. But it’s coming very, very soon),” Marcos told reporters in Subic, Zambales.

Marcos made the remark when asked whether Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong would be part of the independent panel that would look into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of flood control projects.

Newly installed Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon said the initial findings of the agency’s internal committee, formed to investigate flood control projects under scrutiny, would be transmitted to the independent fact-finding body.

This, as Dizon said, the DPWH’s internal investigation team for flood control projects would be abolished within the day.

“Para po sa akin, nagsalita na po ang Pangulo. Magtatayo po siya ng independent commission. Ibigay po natin sa independent commission ang responsibilidad at (In my opinion, the President has already spoken. He will establish an independent commission. Let's give the independent commission the responsibility and) authority to investigate,” he said.

“Naiintindihan ko po noong panahon po na nabuo ang internal investigative committee o task force sa DPWH, wala pa pong sinabi ang ating Pangulo na merong independent commission. Pero ngayon pong meron na, respetuhin na lang po natin ang wisdom ng ating Pangulo. Kaya ‘yun po ay bubuwagin ko na po today (I understand that at the time the internal investigative committee or task force at DPWH was formed, our President had not yet said there would be an independent commission. But now that there is one, let's just respect the wisdom of our President. That's why I will dissolve that today),” Dizon added.

Dizon also welcomed Magalong’s possible inclusion in the independent investigating body.

“Kung ako po personally, napaka-welcome na development po niyan kung totoo (Personally, I think that would be a very welcome development if it were true),” he said.

Magalong earlier submitted to Marcos the documents detailing the alleged irregularities in the implementation of flood mitigation projects.

Dizon said that in the coming days, he would conduct site inspections in areas where flood control projects have been implemented. (PNA)