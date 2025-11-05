Flood victims urged to seek immediate medical checkup after wading in floodwater

THE Department of Health (DOH) has urged those who waded through floodwaters brought by Typhoon Tino to immediately seek medical consultation.

In a social media post, the DOH emphasized the importance of consulting doctors on how to prevent leptospirosis following exposure to contaminated floodwater.

“Payo ng DOH, magpatingin sa doktor para sa tamang reseta sa paggamit ng antibiotic na doxycycline,” said the DOH.

(The DOH advises the public to consult a doctor for the proper prescription and use of the antibiotic doxycycline.)

The agency said doing so will ensure the correct and appropriate use of doxycycline.

“Nakadepende ang pag-inom ng doxycycline sa exposure o risk level ng taong nalubog sa baha,” said the DOH.

(The dosage and use of doxycycline depend on the level of exposure or risk of the person who waded through the flood.)

The DOH also warned the public against self-medicating for leptospirosis prevention.

“Huwag gumamit ng doxycycline nang walang reseta,” said the DOH.

(Do not use doxycycline without a prescription.)

The agency explained that the misuse of antibiotics could lead to further health complications.

“Kapag mali ang pag-inom, pwedeng mawalan ito ng bisa laban sa mga mikrobyo at maging mas mahirap gamutin ang simpleng impeksyon. Pwede itong humantong sa matagal o mas matinding pagkakasakit,” said the DOH.

(Incorrect use of antibiotics can make them less effective against bacteria, making even simple infections harder to treat. This could lead to prolonged or more severe illness.)

Typhoon Tino earlier brought heavy rains, strong winds, and widespread flooding across several parts of the country.

Leptospirosis is a disease caused by bacteria that is spread through the urine of infected animals that gets mixed in floodwater. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)