Foreigners, employers reminded to secure permits before working in PH

MANILA – Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Francis Tolentino on Tuesday reminded foreign nationals and their employers to secure proper employment permits before engaging in work in the Philippines.

In a statement, Tolentino said foreigners intending to work in the country are required to have a valid Alien Employment Permit (AEP), in addition to their Alien Certificate of Registration (ACR)—which only allows residency.

“When you have the ACR, you’re allowed to reside in the Philippines. When you have the AEP, you’re allowed to work. That’s the difference,” Tolentino said, reiterating that foreign nationals are not allowed to legally work without the AEP issued by the department.

He warned that failure to secure an AEP may result in legal consequences for both the foreign worker and the employer.

“There would be legal consequences…For instance, deportation is one of them. But under the rules of DOLE, before deportation, you have to serve a jail term of three months to three years,” Tolentino added.

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He reminded schools employing foreign nationals to strictly adhere to the scope of their employment contracts.

“I think they should be concerned about the scope of the employer-employee relationship, the status of the employee, involved work outside the campus…they should limit themselves to the four corners of the employment contract,” he said.

Tolentino issued the statement amid the ongoing case of former Ateneo men's basketball coach Tab Baldwin, who is now under probe for the deaths of two student athletes under his watch.

Baldwin’s camp was given 10 days, or until June 25, to submit a verified answer and supporting documents, for a hearing set on June 29. (PNA)