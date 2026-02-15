Former beauty queen gunned down in Isabela

A FORMER beauty queen was gunned down in front of her three minor children in Isabela on Friday evening, February 13, 2026.

In a report, the police said Lullete Jane Ramilo-De Guzman, Miss Philippines Earth 2013 runner-up, was shot dead by a motorcycle-riding gunman while seated inside her vehicle along with her three children in front of their house at 6:45 p.m. in Barangay Cabaritan, San Manuel town.

The gunman immediately fled following the shooting.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival due to the gunshot in the face and her body.

Her children were unharmed but were experiencing psychological trauma following their mother’s killing.

Ramilo-De Guzman works as a public school teacher after completing a degree at University of Perpetual Help System-Isabela campus.

San Manuel chief of police Major Rogelio Natividad said investigation is ongoing to identify the gunman and the motive in the killing. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)