Former CBCP chief Capalla passes away

FORMER Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) president Davao Archbishop Emeritus Fernando Capalla passed away in Davao City on early Saturday at the age of 89.

In a report by CBCP News, Capalla passed away at 1:38 a.m. as told by his successor, Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles.

"Archbishop Valles just called to inform that the Most Reverend Fernando R. Capalla, Archbishop Emeritus of Davao passed away at 1:38 early this morning, January 6, 2024 in Davao City. He was 89 years old. May he rest in peace," CBCP Secretary General Msgr Bernardo Pantin told CBCP News.

Capalla served as CBCP president for one term from December 2003 to December 2005.

He was also the Archbishop of Davao from November 1996 until February 2012.

Capalla was born in November 1934 and ordained priest in March 1961.

In April 1975, he was designated as Auxiliary Bishop of Davao until his appointment as prelate of Iligan in April 1977.

Capalla was subsequently appointed as Davao archbishop in November 1996 until his retirement in February 2012 at the age of 77.

Over at the CBCP, Capalla also served as chairman of the Episcopal Commission on Interreligious Dialogue and Episcopal Commission on Ecumenical Affairs.

Known as a peace advocate in Mindanao, Capalla is one of the founders of the Bishops-Ulama Conference, which is an interreligious organization aimed at fostering understanding between Muslims and Christians. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)