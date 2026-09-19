Former CBCP head adds voice for anti-political dynasty law

FOLLOWING the Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling directing Congress to enact an anti-political dynasty law, former Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) president Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David has joined calls for the immediate passage of the long-delayed measure.

In a social media post, David urged lawmakers to heed the High Court’s directive.

“Thirty-nine years is long enough. Congress, the Supreme Court has spoken. Now enact the law,” David said.

He noted the strong language used by the Supreme Court in addressing Congress’ prolonged failure to enact the law.

“The Supreme Court finally said: enough. Those are exceptionally strong words,” David said.

The Supreme Court unanimously declared that Article II, Section 26 of the 1987 Constitution requires Congress to enact a law prohibiting political dynasties.

The High Court ruled that Congress’ failure to pass such a law for 39 years constituted grave abuse of discretion and a continuing violation of its constitutional duty.

It directed Congress to act “with utmost urgency” and enact an anti-political dynasty law “at the earliest opportunity.”

The Supreme Court, however, left it to Congress to define what constitutes a political dynasty and determine the scope of the prohibition.

Malacañang has backed the Supreme Court’s directive, saying the passage of an anti-political dynasty law remains a priority of the Marcos administration. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)