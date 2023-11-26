Former chief PNP Cascolan passes away

FORMER Philippine National Police (PNP) chief retired General Camilo Cascolan has passed away at the age of 59.

Cascolan’s son, Jiro said he peacefully left on Friday afternoon, November 24, 2023.

“My dad dedicated his life to serving and protecting our country as a man of service for 42 years. We will forever remember his unwavering dedication to his duty, his selflessness, and his love for his family. His loss leaves a void that can never be filled, but we find solace in knowing that his memory will live on through the countless lives he touched,” Jiro said.

“He will forever remain in our hearts as a shining example of courage, dedication, and love. May his soul rest in eternal peace. More details on the visitation service to honour and celebrate his life will follow,” he added.

Cascolan, the 24th chief of the PNP, served from September until November 2020.

He belonged to the Philippine Military Class of 1986 and among the police officials who crafted the Oplan Double Barrel in line with former president Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war.

After his retirement from the police service, Cascolan was appointed as the executive director of the Anti-Terrorism Council Project Management Center by Duterte.

In October 2022, Cascolan was named as an undersecretary of the Department of Health by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

The PNP organization expressed condolences to Cascolan’s family as they lauded his contributions to the agency.

“As we bid farewell to this distinguished leader, we must not only mourn his passing but also celebrate the legacy he leaves behind. Let us honor PGen Cascolan by continuing to uphold the values he championed, by striving for excellence in our service to the nation, and by fostering the camaraderie and welfare that makes the PNP a strong and cohesive force,” the PNP said in a statement.

“Former PNP Chief Gen Cascolan was a stalwart leader whose impact reverberated throughout the Philippine National Police. His dedication to upholding the principles of service, integrity, and professionalism set a high standard for all members of the PNP…In his tenure, he navigated the complexities of law enforcement with a steadfast commitment to public safety, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues. His strategic vision and tireless efforts contributed significantly to the advancement of the PNP and its mission to safeguard the Filipino people,” it added.