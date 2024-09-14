Former CJ Panganiban to get highest papal award for laity

FORMER Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban Jr. is set to receive the "Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice" award, which is the highest medal bestowed by the Catholic Church to lay people, on Wednesday at the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros.

In a social media post, the Manila Cathedral announced that no less than Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula is set to confer the award to Panganiban during the Mass on September 18 at 5 pm.

"His Eminence Jose F. Cardinal Advincula, Archbishop of Manila, by virtue of the authority granted by the Holy See, will bestow the papal award 'Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice' to retired Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban, Jr., through the Solemn Conferral in a Eucharistic Celebration," said the Manila Cathedral.

He is the current president of the Manila Metropolitan Cathedral-Basilica Foundation.

Panganiban served as the 21st Supreme Court Chief Justice of the Philippines from 2005 to 2007.

The Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice Award is a Latin phrase that translates to "For Church and Pope."

It is the highest medal bestowed by the Catholic Church to lay people, clergy, or members of religious orders, who have dedicated their lives to advancing the Church's mission.

The Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice medal is crafted from gold, and is in the form of a cross, which bears an engraving on its front featuring the images of the Apostles St. Peter and St. Paul, its left arm of the cross carrying the inscription "Pro Ecclesia" (For Church), while the right arm bears "Et Pontifice" (And Pope).

The award was instituted by Pope Leo XIII in July 1888 to honor those who contributed to the success of his golden sacerdotal jubilee and subsequently became a permanent papal distinction in October 1898. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)