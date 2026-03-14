Former DOH heads back calls to ban vape

SEVEN former health chiefs of the Philippines Saturday, March 14, 2026, expressed support for the Department of Health (DOH) and its call to ban vaping in the country, saying a "poison" should not be available to Filipinos.

In a joint statement, former DOH secretaries Dr. Jaime Galvez Tan (1995), Dr. Carmencita Reodica (1996–1998), Dr. Manuel Dayrit (2001–2005), Dr. Esperanza Cabral (2010), Dr. Enrique Ona (2010–2014), Dr. Paulyn Rosell-Ubial (2016–2017), and Dr. Francisco Duque III (2005–2009, 2017–2022) said it is time for a law to be passed prohibiting vape products.

"The Department of Health, through Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, called for a total ban on vape products, describing them as poison. He rightfully questioned the logic of giving this poison to Filipinos and the youth," said the former DOH heads.

"We urge President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Congress to immediately enact a ban on vape products in the country," they added.

The former DOH heads said regulation of vape products proved insufficient in combating its proliferation.

"Partial restrictions and fiscal intervention do not suffice to stem the tide of nicotine addiction among our youth. These incremental measures leave room for continued nicotine addiction among our people," they said.

They also said no scientific proof supports claims by the tobacco industry that vapes are safer than traditional cigarettes.

"In fact, vapes are even more addictive, considering their higher concentration of nicotine and efficient delivery mechanism. The nicotine and other harmful chemicals in vape products can lead to cardiovascular disease, cancer, and lung illnesses," they said.

The former health officials said the Philippines lags behind its neighboring countries as eight Southeast Asian countries imposed a ban on vapes.

"We are losing ground compared to our Asean neighbors, who have already enforced a total vape ban. We fear we will become the dumping ground–as if a global ashtray–for vapes that other countries will reject," they said.

Herbosa earlier called on lawmakers to pass a law that will effectively ban vaping in the country.

Herbosa said vaping should not be considered an alternative to smoking as it could pose worse adverse health effects than cigarettes. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)