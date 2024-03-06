Former DTI secretary Joecon Concepcion dies at 92

NATIONAL Citizens Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) co-founder Jose “Joecon” Concepcion Jr. died on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the age of 92.

Concepcion’s family announced his passing although they did not indicate his cause of death.

The family honored Concepcion, whom they described as “the epitome of the patriot industrialist.”

“He believed in the Philippines’ ability to achieve economic development that was inclusive and pro-Filipino,” read the statement.

The family also hailed the patriarch for convincing thousands of Filipinos to join Namfrel to ensure the transparency and orderly conduct of the snap election in 1986.

When he was detained during the Martial Law era of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., Concepcion organized his fellow detainees and gave them specific tasks to keep their cells in order.

Concepcion served as the secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry, as well as chairman of the Board of RFM Corporation.

After his retirement, he was elected as barangay captain of Barangay Forbes Park in Makati City. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)