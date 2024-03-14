Former first lady Imelda Marcos scheduled for discharge

FORMER first lady Imelda Marcos is scheduled to be discharged from the hospital on Thursday, March 14, 2024, his son, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.

“Pagaling na nang pagaling … she’s scheduled to come out on, I think, Thursday kasi matatapos -- ang nangyari kagaya noong bulletin na inilabas namin, although she was feeling better already, wala na ‘yung lagnat,” Marcos said on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

“Pabawas na talaga ‘yung lagnat niya, by now wala na,” he added.

The 94-year-old matriarch was hospitalized since last week due to pneumonia.

Marcos said that although her mother is already feeling better and the fever has fully subsided, the attending physicians decided to keep her in the hospital until she finishes her prescribed course of antibiotics.

He added that his mother is excited to return to her usual routine, which is a good sign for her condition.

“Alam niyo naman ‘yung mother ko. Pinakamahirap para sa kanya ‘yung walang ginagawa. Kaya’t medyo nandoon na tayo ngayon. So, as I said, that’s a good sign,” said President Marcos. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)