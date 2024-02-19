Former KJC member: Dutertes get 'bag of firearms' from Quiboloy

A DISMISSED member of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) said on Monday, February 19, 2024, that former President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Vice President Sara Duterte received a “bag of firearms” from KJC’s leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

During the resumption of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality inquiry on the alleged crimes committed by Quiboloy, chairperson Senator Risa Hontiveros presented alias Rene, who claimed to be a former member of KJC and had served as a landscaper in Quiboloy’s Glory Mountain in Davao City.

Alias Rene said that at one instance, he saw the Dutertes at the Glory Mountain.

"Ako po ay naging landscaper ni Quiboloy sa Glory Mountain at doon ko na po naranasan ang pananakit mismo sa kamay ni Quiboloy... Pag hindi po siya nagandahan sa aming landscape sa mansyon niya, sinasampal niya kami at hinahampas. Mga apat na beses siguro ito sa isang linggo,” he said.

(I was a landscaper of Quiboloy at Glory Mountain, and there, I experience the cruel hands of Quiboloy... if he does not like the landscape in his mansion, he slaps and hits us. It usually happens around four times a week.)

“Sa Glory Mountain, pag dumadating si Quiboloy sakay ng chopper, may dala po siya na malalaking bag na laman po ang iba-ibang uri ng baril at nilalatag po ito sa tent na katabi po ng mansyon niya…Minsan po pumupunta doon din si former President Rodrigo Duterte at former Davao mayor Sara Duterte. Pag umaalis na sila doon sa Glory Mountain, dala na po nila yung mga bag na siya pong bag na nilalagyan po ng mga baril," he added.

Just like the other witnesses who were presented before the committee, Rene also shared his painful experiences as a member of the organization, saying that he was beaten up over simple “violations” and being punished by putting chili on their mouth, private parts and other parts of the body which he would endure for several days.

He said he was also sexually abused by one of the high-ranking officials of KJC who he named as Jun Andrade.

Rene left KJC in 2021.

Another witness, alias David, a former cameraman of SMNI, which is owned by Swara Sug Media Corporation, the broadcasting arm of KJC, shared his hardships as member and employee of the religious organization.

He claimed to be a relative of Quiboloy and was a member of KJC since he was just 12 years old.

At the beginning, he said he would join other members to beg on the streets, or sometimes sell candies or go Christmas caroling until he was given a full-time job at SMNI.

He said he never received pay from SMNI for all the work he has done.

David refused to show his face to the panel due to fear, noting that three former members of KJC who turned their backs to Quiboloy were shot dead.

Alias Jackson supported the statement of David over the killings of former KJC members even tagging Quiboloy’s alleged “right-hand” Crisente Canada of involvement in the killings.

The committee issued a subpoena against Quiboloy to compel him to attend the next hearing to answer the allegations against him.

According to the records of the Bureau of Immigration, Quiboloy’s last travel abroad was in July.

“Based sa records po naming nandito po siya sa bansa,” the BI official said during the hearing.

Hontiveros sought the assistance of the Department of Justice for the issuance of a lookout immigration bulletin against Quiboloy. (SunStar Philippines)