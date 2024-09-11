Former KOJC 'pastorals' report 'systematic abuse' by Quiboloy to PNP

SEVERAL alleged victims of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader and self-proclaimed Son of God Pastor Apollo Quiboloy have provided the Philippine National Police (PNP) more information about the “systematic abuse” within the religious organization.

PNP chief General Rommel Marbil said they are uncovering “new and alarming” details about Quiboloy’s alleged criminal activities through the “crucial” information provided by his alleged victims, including individuals, referred to within the organization as “pastorals,” who were reportedly subjected to exploitation and manipulation.

“These courageous victims have spoken up, revealing their harrowing experiences. The abuse they endured shows an alarming pattern of manipulation and exploitation,” Marbil said.

Among the pastorals, several were identified as part of an “inner circle,” a select group of young women who have allegedly suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Quiboloy.

“These so-called ‘inner circle pastorals’ were particularly vulnerable, with victims as young as 12 years old. Their testimonies have been crucial in uncovering the full extent of Quiboloy’s alleged crimes,” Marbil added.

The top cop said the PNP is currently evaluating and validating the information provided by the alleged victims in a bid to strengthen the legal actions against Quiboloy.

Marbil said they are in coordination with concerned government agencies to ensure the safety and security of the alleged victims, as the investigation against Quiboloy continues.

“This is just the beginning. The PNP is thoroughly examining the evidence to ensure that we build a solid case against Quiboloy. We will leave no stone unturned in this pursuit of justice,” Marbil said.

“We encourage anyone who may still be suffering in silence to reach out. The PNP is here to help, and we will ensure that justice prevails for all the victims. We are sending a clear message—no one will escape justice, especially those who prey on the vulnerable. These victims deserve their day in court, and we will make sure it happens,” he added.

Following a 16-day police operations inside the KOJC compound in Davao City, Quiboloy and his four co-accused in the child and sexual abuse and qualified human trafficking complaints surrendered on Sunday, September 8, after they were cornered by the police.

They are currently detained at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame.

'Abuse'

The charges against them were filed by several former members of KOJC, mostly women who testified before a Senate investigation on the criminal activities within the KOJC.

Two of them were Ukrainian women, alias "Sophia" and "Nina," who have been KOJC members and followers of Quiboloy since they were minors.

In their respective testimonies, “Sophia” and “Nina” both said they experienced sexual abuse from Quiboloy, who told them that they must sacrifice everything, including their body.

Nina said that when she refuses to have sex with Quiboloy, he will get mad and tell her “you’re going to hell because of that.”

She left the Philippines and exited the organization in 2021.

Another witness, alias “Amanda,” also shared her “traumatic” experiences as a pastoral member of the KOJC.

She said her father had been a full-pledged member of KOJC in 2009 while she and her younger sister were baptized as members in 2012. She was then 15 years old.

Initially, she said they were made to ask for alms or sell biscuits on the streets and remit the money they get to the church.

In 2013, she said they were offered by the leadership a full scholarship to the Jose Maria College Inc. (JMC), which is owned by the KOJC.

Amanda said it was in September 2014 when she experienced sexual abuse from Quiboloy, which prompted her to leave the organization along with her sister.

After leaving the organization, she said she and her sister can no longer go to school or even find a job, as the JMC refused to release their transcript of records.

Alias “Jerome” also shared that in one instance, Quiboloy ordered them to put chili on their private parts, a pain which they endured for a month.

He said they were also ordered to hit their head on the walls as punishment for various violations, including sneaking out to watch movies in cinema houses and having a romantic relationship.

Jerome said they were also made to solicit down the streets. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)