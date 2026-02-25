Former Marine soldiers back Guteza statement on cash deliveries to officials

LAWYER Levito Baligod presented several former members of the Philippine Marines on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, who served as security personnel for resigned Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co.

During a press conference, Baligod said the affidavits of the 18 soldiers, which await signatures and notarization, claim their duties included delivering luggage filled with cash to high-ranking government officials. The list includes President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Baligod said the affidavits include testimonies, photos, and documents detailing the delivery process.

“Halimbawa ng nilalaman, proseso kung paano ninakaw ang pera sa kaban ng bayan. Maraming contractors sa buong Pilipinas na napangakuan ng proyekto at hindi pa nila nakukuha ang contract ay nagreremit na kay Zaldy Co,” Baligod said.

(Example of the content: the process of how money was stolen from the public treasury. Many contractors across the Philippines who were promised projects have already been remitting money to Zaldy Co even before receiving their contracts.)

“Ang halimbawa po ng proseso ay naguumpisa sa pagbilang nila ng pera, ang susunod inihahanda ang pera bago isilid sa mga maleta delivery sa bahay ng isang mambabatas,” he added.

(An example of the process begins with them counting the money. Next, the money is prepared before being placed into suitcases for delivery to the house of a lawmaker.)

The testimonies of the 18 soldiers corroborated statements from retired Sergeant Orly Guteza.

Guteza previously testified before a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee investigation into flood control project irregularities.

Guteza said that from December 5, 2024, to August 2025, he delivered luggage containing millions in cash to Romualdez’s residences in Pasig and Taguig at least three times. The personnel referred to the cash as “trash.” This was the last time Guteza appeared in public.

In a video statement, Co corroborated the statement of Guteza.

Baligod said personnel delivered the money to officials by land and air. He said former Senator Sonny Trillanes received approximately $2 million.

“Meron silang mahalagang napansin o naobserbahan at alam sa kanilang personal na pananaw dahil nasali sila sa isang importanteng operasyon, ito ay patungkol sa nangyaring operasyon ng ICC (International Criminal Court). Nasali ang mga sundalo sa ginawang operation ng ICC investigator sa Pilipinas. December 2023 unang dumating ang mga taga ICC sa bansa at bago mag December 2023 inutusan sila na magpapalit ng peso to dollars, dalawang maleta bawat maleta P56 million,” Baligod said.

(They noticed and personally observed something significant because they were involved in an important operation related to the ICC.Soldiers were included in the operation conducted by ICC investigators in the Philippines. The ICC personnel first arrived in the country in December 2023, and even before December 2023, they were ordered to exchange pesos into dollars—two suitcases, with each suitcase containing P56 million.)

“Ang sabi ng mga executive assistant ni Zaldy Co pinaghahandaan ang pagdating ng foreigners mga taga ICC pala at nakapaloob dito na ang ginawa nila ay maginterview ng mga witnesses na ipinaparating sakanila ni Sonny trillanes, walang silang ibang iniinterview kundi ang padala lang ni Sonny trillanes. Binigay kay Trillanes ang pondo para sa pagasikaso sa mga ICC investigators, sasakyan, pagkain, hotel sagot ni Zaldy Co at Trillanes,” he added.

(According to the executive assistants of Zaldy Co, preparations were made for the arrival of foreigners, who turned out to be from the ICC. It was included that they conducted interviews with witnesses allegedly endorsed to them by Sonny Trillanes. They reportedly did not interview anyone other than those referred by Trillanes. Funds were allegedly given to Trillanes to handle arrangements for the ICC investigators, while the vehicles, food, and hotel accommodations were shouldered by Zaldy Co and Trillanes.)

Baligod said he will submit the affidavits to the Office of the Ombudsman, the ICC, and its member countries.

Trillanes denied the accusations that he received $2 million or any amount from Co for the ICC investigation against former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“This is an attempt to discredit the ongoing ICC proceedings against Duterte,” Trillanes said.

“I will be filing cyberlibel cases against Levi Baligod, Mike Defensor, Jay Sonza, the 18 ex-soldiers, and all those who are maliciously circulating this blatant lie. This is not new to me. I will not be distracted. Hahabulin ko kayo,” he added.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla said four of the 18 individuals were never members of the Marine Corps. Padilla said the Marine Corps discharged the majority of the others dishonorably, while some retired in good standing.

The AFP urged the public to verify the accuracy of information to prevent the spread of misinformation and disinformation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)