Former Negros Oriental guv Pryde Teves nabbed

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested on Thursday, June 20, 2024, former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves over charges in relation to his alleged involvement in terrorist activities.

A police report stated that Teves, brother of expelled Negros Oriental representative Arnolfo Teves Jr., was arrested in Dumaguete City around 8:15 a.m. Thursday for violation of The Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012.

The arrest warrant was issued by the Seventh Judicial Region, Branch 74 of Cebu City on May 13, 2024.

The bail was set at P200,000.

The former governor has been on the list of the top Most Wanted Persons (MWP) in the provincial and regional level.

In August, the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) designated the Teves brothers and 12 others as terrorists for their alleged involvement in several murder incidents and harassment in Negros Oriental over the past years.

These incidents include the brazen murder of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo in March 2024 that also resulted in the killing of several other innocent civilians.

An arrest warrant against Arnolfo, who is currently under house arrest amid extradition trial in Timor Leste in relation to the incident, was released in September. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)