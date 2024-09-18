Former PNP chiefs deny links with Guo

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) official Raul Villanueva, during the resumption of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality’s inquiry into the raided illegal Pogo hub in Bamban on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, said that based on an unverified intelligence information, a former top cop is being linked to the escape of Guo.

Albayalde said he never had an encounter nor met Guo at any instance.

Azurin said he never dipped his hands in Pogo operations.

Acorda urged Villanueva to identify the person he was referring to.

“So that kung sino ‘yung tinutukoy niya ay makakasagot nang maayos and could clear oneself properly, lalo na if it is a malicious accusation. The integrity of former chiefs of PNP [is] at stake. The statement is sweeping ang dating and is unfair for those innocents,” he said.

Azurin also made the same call for Villanueva to name the former chief PNP (CPNP), noting that he should have not made the statement especially as it is still under verification.

“I think the best way to find out is ask BGen Raul Villanueva to name that former CPNP, otherwise CPNP (Rommel) Marbil should file a case against him for putting the PNP especially the former chiefs in a bad light,” he said.

“The PNP is facing so many issues and challenges right now, such irresponsible statement coming from BGen Raul Villanueva is uncalled, baseless preposterous and unfounded. He should substantiate his innuendos otherwise, CPNP Marbil should file appropriate charges against Raul Villanueva,” he added.