Former PNP chiefs deny links with Guo

FORMER chiefs of the Philippine National Police (PNP) denied on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, their links to dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.
In their respective messages to reporters, former PNP chiefs retired Generals Benjamin Acorda, Rodolfo Azurin, and Oscar Albayalde all denied that they received millions worth of payola to help Guo escape the country.
Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) official Raul Villanueva, during the resumption of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality’s inquiry into the raided illegal Pogo hub in Bamban on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, said that based on an unverified intelligence information, a former top cop is being linked to the escape of Guo.
Albayalde said he never had an encounter nor met Guo at any instance.
Azurin said he never dipped his hands in Pogo operations.
Acorda urged Villanueva to identify the person he was referring to.
“So that kung sino ‘yung tinutukoy niya ay makakasagot nang maayos and could clear oneself properly, lalo na if it is a malicious accusation. The integrity of former chiefs of PNP [is] at stake. The statement is sweeping ang dating and is unfair for those innocents,” he said.
Azurin also made the same call for Villanueva to name the former chief PNP (CPNP), noting that he should have not made the statement especially as it is still under verification.
“I think the best way to find out is ask BGen Raul Villanueva to name that former CPNP, otherwise CPNP (Rommel) Marbil should file a case against him for putting the PNP especially the former chiefs in a bad light,” he said.
“The PNP is facing so many issues and challenges right now, such irresponsible statement coming from BGen Raul Villanueva is uncalled, baseless preposterous and unfounded. He should substantiate his innuendos otherwise, CPNP Marbil should file appropriate charges against Raul Villanueva,” he added.
Former chief PNP Panfilo Lacson said the possible involvement of rogue cops and other government officials in such matters is no longer surprising considering the extent of Guo’s alleged involvement in Pogo operations and her group’s established influence and connections.
“But to include a former CPNP, if intelligence reports were credible as exposed by the Pagcor official, is not only alarming but reprehensible,” he said.
“All that being said, let me reiterate my appeal to our intelligence and investigation agencies to leave no stone unturned to reach the logical conclusion by filing criminal charges and having all those involved convicted and given the commensurate jail terms that they deserve,” he added.
In a press conference, PNP Public Information Office chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said Marbil has already ordered the conduct of investigation on Villanueva’s claims, which will involve 24 former chiefs of the national police agency.
She said Marbil vowed that there will be “no sacred cows” in their investigation and those liable will be held accountable.
“Binigyan niya (Marbil) ng utos ang CIDG to coordinate with the Pagcor to get more details as to the identity of this alleged former PNP whose allegedly on the take. We will take it from there. Kung meron ebidensya na makakapag link at makakapag prove na itong former chief ay kahit former chief PNP ka pa ay hindi ka above the law,” said Fajardo.
(He (Marbil) gave an order to the CIDG to coordinate with the Pagcor to get more details as to the identity of this alleged former PNP whose allegedly on the take. We will take it from there. If there is evidence that can link and prove that this former chief is involved, even though you are a former PNP chief, you are not above the law.)
Guo and her supposed siblings, Shiela and Wesley, escaped amid the ongoing investigation on their alleged involvement in Pogo using a boat from Metro Manila.
Guo was arrested in Indonesia a week after Shiela, along with Cassandra Ong, another personality being linked to illegal Pogo, were apprehended by immigration authorities in the same country. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)