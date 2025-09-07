Former PNP spox transferred to Mindanao

FORMER Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo was reassigned to Mindanao.

In the latest reassignment order issued by PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., Fajardo was removed as the director of the Directorate for Comptrollership and was assigned at the Area Police Command-Eastern Mindanao along with Brigadier General Leon Victor Rosete.

Fajardo was replaced by Nartatez’s classmate, Major General Westrimundo Obinque.

Major General Christopher Birung will replace Obinque as head of the National Police Training Institute.

The order is effective September 6, 2025.

The reshuffle involving the said PNP officers is the first under Nartatez’s leadership.

Last week, Nartatez said PNP-Public Information Office chief Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño will serve as the spokesperson of the PNP. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)