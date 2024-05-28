Former RTC judge appointed as PCSO board chairman

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed retired Regional Trial Court (RTC) judge as chairman of the Board of Directors of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin administered the oath of office to the former president of the Philippine Judges Association and retired Marikina RTC Judge Felix P. Reyes as chairman of the Board of Directors of the PCSO on Tuesday morning, May 28, 2024.

Reyes was appointed as acting member of the PCSO Board of Directors from November 2022 to present. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)