Former senator Rene Saguisag passes away

FORMER senator and human rights advocate Rene Saguisag has passed away, his family announced on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

“As we mourn his loss, we take solace in the enduring impact of his legacy. Rene Saguisag was a dedicated public servant, and his tireless endeavors as a human rights advocate, senator, and writer stand as a testament to his unwavering commitment to justice, truth, and democracy,” the family said in a statement.

“For him, expertise in law was a means to serve the poor and disenfranchised, and he provided free legal aid to those in need. We are grateful that, in his final months, he was able to spend time with relatives, friends, and countless supporters. He passed away knowing that he was much loved and respected,” he added.

The family requested for a few moments of privacy as they committed to announce the details of the service to honor the patriarch soon.

Saguisag served as spokesperson of former President Corazon Aquino after the 1986 Edsa Revolution.

He was elected as senator from 1987 to 1992 under the Liberal Party. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)