Former top cop implicated in Alice Guo’s escape

A FORMER chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) was implicated in the “escape” of embattled dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Alice Guo.
This was revealed by Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) official Raul Villanueva during the resumption of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality’s inquiry into the raided illegal Pogo hub in Bamban on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.
Villanueva made the revelation when panel chairperson Senator Risa Hontiveros inquired about the ongoing investigation against those who allegedly received bribe money from Guo.
Hontiveros cited reports that a ranking official of the Bureau of Immigration received P200 million to aid Guo in their escape.
“May pinag-uusapan ‘yung sa border immigration. Hindi ko lang alam ang exact amount, including PNP officials, pero hindi ko pa rin naconfim yon kasi I’m outside of the loop lately… Hindi PNP unit but personalities…I think it was mentioned, a former chief of PNP,” he added.
Villanueva said he is not aware of the name of the police official.
Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) deputy director Brigadier General Raul Tacaca said, however, that there is no report on the part of the PNP on the alleged involvement of a former police official in Guo’s departure.
He said they are continuously working with other law enforcement agencies and assured that necessary charges will be filed against those who took part in Guo’s escape.
When it was his time to blow questions, former chief PNP Senator Ronald dela Rosa confronted Guo about a report that a former chief of the national police agency is receiving monthly payola from her.
“Wala pong ganung nangyayari…Sigurado po ako (Nothing like that is happening...I'm sure of it),” said Guo.
Guo said she never met Dela Rosa in person except when they crossed paths in the Senate amid the ongoing inquiry.
“Sinuguro ko lang kasi baka mamaya may lalabas na script jan na ako ‘yung former chief PNP na tumatanggap sayo ng pera. Klaruhin ko lang ito,” said Dela Rosa.
(I just want to clarify that it’s not me because a script may come out later and say that I am the former PNP chief accepting money from you. I'm just clarifying this.)
When asked by Dela Rosa to identify the former chief PNP he was referring to, Villanueva said: “I don’t have any confirmation but I'm sure you’re not the one.” (TPM/SunStar Philippines)