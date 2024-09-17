Former top cop implicated in Alice Guo’s escape

“May pinag-uusapan ‘yung sa border immigration. Hindi ko lang alam ang exact amount, including PNP officials, pero hindi ko pa rin naconfim yon kasi I’m outside of the loop lately… Hindi PNP unit but personalities…I think it was mentioned, a former chief of PNP,” he added.

Villanueva said he is not aware of the name of the police official.

Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) deputy director Brigadier General Raul Tacaca said, however, that there is no report on the part of the PNP on the alleged involvement of a former police official in Guo’s departure.

He said they are continuously working with other law enforcement agencies and assured that necessary charges will be filed against those who took part in Guo’s escape.

When it was his time to blow questions, former chief PNP Senator Ronald dela Rosa confronted Guo about a report that a former chief of the national police agency is receiving monthly payola from her.

“Wala pong ganung nangyayari…Sigurado po ako (Nothing like that is happening...I'm sure of it),” said Guo.

Guo said she never met Dela Rosa in person except when they crossed paths in the Senate amid the ongoing inquiry.

“Sinuguro ko lang kasi baka mamaya may lalabas na script jan na ako ‘yung former chief PNP na tumatanggap sayo ng pera. Klaruhin ko lang ito,” said Dela Rosa.

(I just want to clarify that it’s not me because a script may come out later and say that I am the former PNP chief accepting money from you. I'm just clarifying this.)

When asked by Dela Rosa to identify the former chief PNP he was referring to, Villanueva said: “I don’t have any confirmation but I'm sure you’re not the one.” (TPM/SunStar Philippines)