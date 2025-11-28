FPRRD to remain in ICC detention

THE International Criminal Court (ICC) Appeals Chamber confirmed on Friday, November 28, 2025, the rejection of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s request for interim release.

The five-member chamber’s unanimous decision was read in open court by presiding judge Luz del Carmen Ibañez.

In October, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber 1 rejected Duterte’s request for interim release, reiterating that his continued detention is necessary to ensure his appearance at trial.

The Appeals Chamber noted the defense’s failure to prove that Duterte is not a flight risk and that he will not use his networks and connections as former President of the Philippines and as the recently elected mayor of Davao City to influence the investigation into the alleged crimes against humanity committed during his drug war.

The chamber also favored the use of news articles to strengthen arguments against Duterte’s release.

It said the defense likewise failed to show that conditions for state warranties would be followed if the accused were released to a third-party country.

The chamber further noted the defense’s failure to substantiate its argument for Duterte’s interim release on humanitarian grounds.

On March 11, Duterte was arrested on the basis of an ICC arrest warrant amid its ongoing investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in the Philippines during the implementation of his drug war from 2011 to 2019, when he served as mayor of Davao City and later as President.

Duterte was immediately flown to the Netherlands via private jet for turnover to the ICC.

The former President is charged with the murder and attempted murder of at least 78 victims during his war on illegal drugs. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)