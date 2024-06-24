Francine Diaz graduates from senior high school

KAPAMILYA actress Francine Diaz has reached another remarkable milestone in her life -- graduating from senior high school.

In a post shared by Star Magic, Francine's proud achievement was celebrated, showcasing her dedication to both her career and education.

Despite her busy schedule in the entertainment industry, Francine remained committed to her studies, with plans to pursue a degree in Business Management.

"Ang gusto ko po mag-business management. 'Yun po talaga isa sa mga priority ko. I believe dapat meron akong fallback kasi hindi ko alam 'wag naman sana pag dumating 'yung panahon na hindi na ako yung tinitingala or maingay, meron akang buhay outside showbiz," she said.

This accomplishment not only highlights Francine's academic prowess but also her foresight and determination to have a well-rounded future.

Fans and supporters alike are thrilled to witness this exciting chapter in the young actress's life, as she continues to inspire and captivate audiences with her talent and dedication. (Jessa M. Magbutay, NWSSU Intern)