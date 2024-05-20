Francis Escudero takes oath as Senate President

SENATOR Francis “Chiz” Escudero assumed on Monday, May 20, 2024, the Senate President post following the resignation of Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Together with his wife, actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista, Escudero took his oath, which was administered by Senator Mark Villar, Monday afternoon.

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano nominated Escudero to the post. No one objected.

In his short assumption speech, Escudero committed that there will be no division in the upper chamber following the sudden change of leadership.