Frasco orders removal of her photos from DOT materials amid self-promo criticisms

TOURISM Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, that she has issued a directive to remove her image from all Department of Tourism (DOT) promotional materials after facing criticism from lawmakers and netizens over “self-promotion” rather than Philippine destinations.

In a media forum in Manila, Frasco said she has instructed all DOT regional offices to take down existing materials bearing her photograph and to refrain from producing new ones with her image.

“I have actually already issued an order to our regional offices—as far as we are concerned at the DOT—to take down any material that may bear my image, and to not produce any material that may bear my image,” Frasco said.

The DOT secretary also appealed to local government units (LGUs) not to put up any tourism-related materials, such as tarpaulins, with her face on them.

“And if we could request our LGUs, just so this issue is minimized. There are so many other things we need to consider that are of national importance. To the LGUs: please don’t put up any tarps that bear my image. I will not be lesser for it because I’m not running anywhere,” Frasco added.

The directive came a day after Senator Raffy Tulfo, during a Senate Committee on Tourism hearing Tuesday, February 3, raised criticisms over the frequent use of photos of Frasco in magazines, banners, and other tourism-related materials.

Tulfo said tourism promotions should spotlight destinations, culture, and attractions, not government officials.

Frasco strongly rejected claims of “self-promotion,” maintaining that neither she nor the DOT authorized any order to place her photo in promotional campaigns and that her visibility in certain materials stemmed from her work as tourism secretary.

She specifically referred to a Japanese magazine publication in which her photos at various tourist destinations in the country were used.

“Neither I nor the Department of Tourism gave our consent or any funds whatsoever for the publication of Philippine Topics magazine, which collected, on its own volition and editorial decision, to use my image without my consent. I did not grant any interviews, nor were any interviews solicited by the DOT. I did not pay a single peso, nor were any government funds used for this publication,” said Frasco.

Immediately upon learning of the publication, Frasco said she directed an investigation, which then led to the sending of a demand letter to Philippine Topics to clarify their position.

“I also pointed out that this matter was raised by a photographer who claimed he was hired to take thousands of pictures by the DOT, only to be told that instead of destination shots, my photo would be used for the magazine,” Frasco said.

“This photographer has since flip-flopped and retracted this claim, which goes to show the falsity of the accusation and the truth of the situation: that I have absolutely nothing to do with this magazine, and that I have done nothing but work as hard as I can and be as present as possible in our destinations,” she added.

The DOT secretary reiterated that she has no plans to run for a national position in the 2028 elections.

“What I see here is that what is being questioned is why I’m very visible. The accusation is that I’m very visible because I wish to promote myself. But could there perhaps be room for the argument that I’m very visible because I’m simply working? Nothing else,” said Frasco. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)