Frasco showcases PH’s push for sustainable gastronomy tourism in global summit

PERTH, Western Australia -- Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco joined global leaders and key stakeholders in the travel and tourism industry at the 24th World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit held in Perth, Western Australia, on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

As a panelist in the session titled “What is the Vintage?: The Role of Food & Wine Tourism,” Frasco shared the stage with prominent figures, including David Burgess, CEO of Miles Partnership; Dale Tilbrook, owner of Dale Tilbrook Experiences; and Alexandra Burt, co-founder and proprietor of Voyager Estate, Margaret River.

The session was moderated by Anita Mendiratta, chief executive officer of AM&A.

Frasco took the opportunity to highlight the Philippines' achievements in food tourism, including the successful hosting of the inaugural UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Asia and the Pacific in Cebu in June, where gastronomy tourism was recognized as a key pillar of both domestic and international tourism strategies.

“What we have to understand is that food, in the Philippines, is very much a reflection of our Filipino identity. As a matter of fact, beyond the hi’s, hello’s, good morning’s, and good afternoon’s, it is very common in the Philippines for the first greeting to be: ‘Have you eaten? Kumain ka na ba? Nikaon na ba ka?’; Food is our love language in the Philippines, and recognizing the wide variety of foods that pervade our regions in the country, our President has directed that gastronomy tourism should form part and parcel of our National Tourism Development Plan,” Frasco said.

Frasco highlighted the Cebu Call to Action on Gastronomy Tourism, which emerged from the UN Tourism Forum, stating that it serves as a blueprint for culinary tourism development in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The Philippines had the privilege of hosting the United Nations Regional Gastronomy Tourism Forum for Asia and the Pacific, where we were very pleased that over 600 delegates from 43 countries endorsed the Cebu Call to Action on Gastronomy Tourism, which lays down the framework for Gastronomy Tourism Development in Asia and the Pacific and is a very thoughtful plan to ensure that gastronomy tourism benefits communities across our region,” she said.

Frasco also pointed out that the Philippines is currently developing its roadmaps on culture-based tourism, with the food and gastronomy tourism roadmap aligned with those for cultural and creative tourism. The vision is to establish the Philippines as a food and gastronomy tourism destination in Asia, anchored on the country’s culinary diversity and locally produced fare, contributing to the Philippines’ rise as a tourism powerhouse in the region.

According to the DOT chief, the plan is being crafted through wide ranging consultations with regions and stakeholders to ensure that it is inclusive not only for end-users but, most importantly, for farmers, producers, local artisans, chefs, cooks, and the like.

When asked how the Philippines and its efforts can contribute to moving the entire tourism industry forward in a structured, inclusive, and well-planned manner, Frasco emphasized the importance of public-private collaboration: “I think that government and the private sector participation and collaboration is absolutely crucial in a sense that we in government recognize our role to ensure that we foment a climate for gastronomy tourism to thrive, whether it's in building infrastructure, increasing connectivity or revising regulations to make it friendlier for investors as well as more considerate for our local farmers and suppliers. In addition to that, for us, it's about empowering communities. And so in the Philippines, we have made very great effort to work with our local government units across the country.”

Three of the Philippines' top destinations have recently emerged as culinary tourism powerhouses. Angeles City was recognized as Asia's Best Emerging Culinary City Destination at the World Culinary Awards, while Bacolod City was declared the Slow Food Hub for Asia Pacific, with the country set to host the Terra Madre Asia Pacific activation next year.

Also, Iloilo City was named a Unesco Creative City for Gastronomy in 2022, further solidifying the Philippines' position on the global culinary map.

Answering the question from Mendiratta on what the panelists’ “unforgettable” dishes were, Frasco answered “kinilaw,” a savory Filipino dish that showcases the country's diverse souring agents, such as calamansi, santol, batwan, and various kinds of vinegar.

The dish also has many variations across different parts of the country, including “su-tu-kil” or “sugba,” “tuwa,” and “kilaw” in Cebu, where fish is prepared in three ways -- grilled, boiled, and cooked with vinegar or a souring agent -- and in Davao, where "sinuglaw" combines grilled pork with kinilaw.

“This dish is a representation of the bounties of the Philippines, being home to over 2,500 fish species, as well as the freshness of our local produce. And so, I'm hopeful that guests to the Philippines can enjoy this dish, along our very beautiful coastlines as they enjoy our beach offerings as well,” the DOT chief said.

The WTTC Global Summit is a premier international platform, gathering influential leaders from across the travel and tourism sector to promote collaboration and share insights into the future of global tourism.

With the theme “Ancient Land; New Perspectives,” the 24th WTTC Global Summit showcased Australia's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, with Perth presented as a dynamic and cosmopolitan coastal city. (PR)