Frasco stays as DOT chief, Palace says

MANILA – Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco will continue to serve as head of the Department of Tourism (DOT), Malacañang said Thursday, amid rumors of a possible leadership change at the agency.

Speculations about a shake-up at the DOT circulated following reports that Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairperson Patrick Gregorio was being considered to take over the post, prompting Malacañang to issue a clarification.

In a text message to reporters, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro dismissed claims that Gregorio would replace Frasco.

“As of now, wala pong pinag-uusapang ganyan (there has been no discussion on that),” Castro said when asked to confirm reports of an imminent DOT leadership change.

The rumors emerged as Frasco has recently faced criticism over the use of her image in certain government tourism publications and display materials.

Critics questioned whether the prominent placement of Frasco’s photos in promotional collaterals was appropriate for a public office.

In response to the criticism, Frasco ordered all DOT regional offices to remove tourism materials bearing her image. (PNA)