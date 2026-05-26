Free legal aid, 24/7 gig worker hotline top priorities for new DOLE chief

PROVIDING workers with free legal assistance and establishing a 24/7 hotline for gig workers are two of the foremost priorities of newly installed acting Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Francis Tolentino.

In an interview after formally assuming his new post, Tolentino shared that he wants to create a Labor Attorneys Office similar to the Public Attorneys Officer.

"This is so that our workers, who cannot afford to hire a lawyer, can have a free legal representation if they are facing a case or have filed a grievance," said Tolentino.

He said he is also looking to establish a 24-hour hotline to cater to the needs of platform or gig workers.

"We want to help these workers who usually complain about not being paid the right salary, given the right payment," said Tolentino.

He said he is also looking to professionalize the labor arbiters of the department.

"We want to make their decision-making correct, uniform, humane, and in accordance with the law. We’ll make that an institutional protocol," said Tolentino.

The labor chief also said that he plans to meet the different workers organizations and the employers sector.

"We will reach out within the next few days to the various labor groups as well as with management sector. It may not be held all at the same time, but maybe one by one," said Tolentino.

Last Monday, May 25, Malacañang announced the appointment of Tolentino as new DOLE secretary.

This comes on the same day that Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma stepped down due to health reasons.

In a short and simple ceremony, Tolentino on Tuesday accepted the DOLE flag and a copy of the department’s Labor and Employment Plan from Officer-in-Charge Benedicto Bitonio while being flanked by other senior officials of the agency. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)